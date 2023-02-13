Punk6529: Future of the metaverse and commerce will likely be a centralized dystopia

Episode 9 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Punk6529.

Just as the internet revolutionized the taxi industry through the advent of apps like Uber and Lyft, it is only a matter of time before money gets brought into the digital age, according to the pseudo-anonymous crypto personality Punk6529.

"Eventually cash is also going to end up being a centralized database," said Punk6529, and "the person who has the master password to the database can decide what rights you have in society."

In this episode, Punk64529 lays out two possible futures for our society: one in which a handful of centralized corporations control the details of our daily lives, and one in which decentralized communities come to a consensus on the best path forward.

