Snoop Dogg blazes a new trail with gig as chief ganjaroo officer at Roobet

Roobet, a crypto casino offering 3,000-plus games and a fully featured sportsbook, added Snoop Dogg to its C-suite. The rapper joins as, presumably, the first-ever chief ganjaroo officer.

Don't rush to LinkedIn in search of a similar role, though. Snoop Dogg (né Lion) is merely partnering with Roobet, which Raw Entertainment owns, to help the firm reach its goal of furthering the future of the online entertainment industry. The partnership is just Snoop's latest venture into crypto. He has long been a proponent of blockchain technology and web3.

There are suspicions that Snoop Dogg may be a prolific NFT collector who uses the name of Cozomo De’ Medici. The Dogg does, for sure, have own NFT collections. In August, Snoop Dogg performed with Eminem in the Yuga Labs metaverse at MTV's infamous Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Snoop and Roobet are "reimagining the way the worlds of entertainment and iGaming intersect, combining Snoop's three decades of industry expertise in show business and Roobet's innovation and passion for pursuing fun on the digital frontier," the company said in a statement.

"You already know what happens when the Dogg is on it," said Snoop, who was previously known as Snoop Lion after a trip to Jamaica inspired him to convert to Rastafarianism. He went back to Snoop Dogg after a few years.

Roobet is doing "something different," the rapper added. "Together, we're gonna change the game and do it better than it's ever been done."

"Turns out, I've been a kangaroo this entire time," said Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Roo, anyone?