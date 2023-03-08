Cathie Wood's Ark Invest buys more Coinbase and Robinhood

Ark Invest added to its stockpile of shares in exchanges Coinbase and Robinhood yesterday.

According to an emailed trade notification, 47,568 shares in Coinbase were added to the flagship Ark Innovation ETF. In comparison, 8,031 shares were added to the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF — which also saw 1.06 million Robinhood shares purchased.

Coinbase shares closed at $61.89 yesterday, while Robinhood fell to $9.42 — down more than 3%.

At the current price, Ark's Coinbase purchase yesterday totals roughly $3.44 million. Its Robinhood purchase, meanwhile, totals approximately $9.97 million.