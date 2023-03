How this user-owned talent network is disrupting the staffing industry

Episode 22 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Freelance Labs Founder & CEO Adam Jackson.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]

Adam Jackson is the Founder and CEO of Freelance Labs — the development company behind the user-owned talent network, BrainTrust.

In this episode, Jackson explains how decentralization helps BrainTrust operate more efficiently than traditional staffing firms and how recent tech layoffs have impacted the crypto job market.

During this episode, Chaparro and Jackson also discuss:

Why contractors are in high demand

How token models bootstrap growth

The role of VCs in web3

This episode is brought to you by our sponsors Circle, Railgun, Flare Network



About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology company helping money move at internet speed. Our mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. Visit Circle.com to learn more.

About Railgun

Railgun is a private DeFi solution on Ethereum, BSC, Arbitrum and Polygon. Shield any ERC-20 token and any NFT into a Private Balance and let Railgun’s zero-knowledge cryptography encrypt your address, balance and transaction history. You can also bring privacy to your project with Railgun SDK, and be sure to check out Railgun with partner project Railway Wallet, also available on iOS and Android. Visit Railgun.org to find out more.



About Flare

Flare is an EVM-based Layer 1 blockchain designed to allow developers to build applications that can use data from other blockchains and the internet. By providing decentralized access to a wide variety of high-integrity data from other blockchains and the internet, Flare enables new use cases and monetization models. Build better and connect everything at Flare.Network.