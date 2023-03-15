Ark continues Block spending spree, adds further $13.7 million across three funds

Ark Invest, Cathie Wood's investment management firm, added 186,284 Block shares to three funds on Tuesday. The purchases were estimated at around $13.7 million.

Ark added 159,654 Block shares to its Ark Innovation ETF, 25,783 shares to Ark Next Generation Internet ETF and 847 shares to the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF, according to its latest trade filing. Block closed up 6% yesterday to $73.63. The purchases came to around $13.7 million based on the price at close.

Ark added around $6.4 million worth of Block shares on Monday. Wood's firm has been busy adding crypto and blockchain-related stocks to its various funds throughout the year. This month, the asset manager added nearly $30 million in Coinbase shares to different ETFs.