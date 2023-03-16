How MetaMask is attacking crypto's 'biggest plague'

Episode 24 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and MetaMask Co-Founder Dan Finlay.

Dan Finlay is the co-founder of MetaMask — a leading crypto wallet provider that allows users to access decentralized web3 applications.

In this episode, Finlay makes the claim that people not feeling safe holding crypto is the "biggest plague" the industry faces and unpacks what MetaMask is doing to address the problem.

During this episode, Chaparro and Finlay also discuss:

A recent MetaMask all-time high

MetaMask's plans to decentralize

"Sign-in with MetaMask"

