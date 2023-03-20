This Avalanche backed project is creating a fully encrypted exchange

Episode 26 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Enclave Markets CEO David Wells.

Feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]

David Wells is the CEO of Enclave Markets — a development team whose first product, Enclave Cross, essentially creates on-chain OTC dark pools for digital assets.

In this episode, Wells explains why OTC traders benefit from maintaining confidentiality via Enclave's Fully Encrypted Exchange ('FEX'), and how Enclave aims to combine the best elements of centralized and decentralized exchanges in its products.

During this episode, Chaparro and Wells also discuss:

How Enclave Cross eliminates MEV

Why crypto needs crossing networks

The 'giga-FUD' in the market

