DefiLlama is not planning a LLAMA token, the decentralized finance platform said on Twitter after an internal conflict spilled into public view over the weekend.

“There is no LLAMA token currently planned, and any airdrop will be discussed with the community, as every important decision is,” DefiLlama said in a Twitter thread.

A pseudonymous DefiLlama employee, 0xngmi, forked a version of the blockchain data platform over the weekend after accusing the company's founders of launching a token without support. A day earlier, DefiLlama hinted about a token airdrop on Twitter, something that some contributors said would go against much of the team’s wishes.

“We would like to put what happened behind us,” DefiLlama wrote on Monday. “The DeFiLlama team would like to apologize for the events that unfolded yesterday, as a result of poor communication and a misunderstanding within the team.”