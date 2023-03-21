Cathie Wood's Ark ETF sells $13m in Coinbase for the first time since July

Cathie Wood's ARK Fintech Innovation ETF sold $13.5 million worth of Coinbase, the first time it has sold off a large chunk of the company's stock since July.
Ark sold 160,887 shares from its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF. This ends a months-long buying spree that that ramped up in November 2022. Earlier this month, Ark added almost $30 million in Coinbase shares, The Block previously reported. The fund is up 5% today and 33% year-to-date after dropping around 65% in 2022.
Coinbase shares were up 11% today, closing at $83.99, and almost 150% year-to-date.
Updated throughout with more details on the transaction.
© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.