Bitcoin miner revenue climbed 20% in March

Bitcoin miners notched another month of growing revenue, according to The Block Research.
Miners brought in a collective $755.4 million, most of which came as block rewards. Each bitcoin transaction block rewards miners 6.25 BTC plus transaction fees. Transaction fee revenue was $23.47 million for March.
The March figures were roughly 20% higher than February's $613.15 million revenues.
Revenues have trended upward in recent months after dropping to around $470 million in November and December amid weakness in crypto markets.
Bitcoin is trading at about $28,000 as of press time, according to TradingView data.
Image via The Block Research
