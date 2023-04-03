Bitcoin miner revenue climbed 20% in March

Bitcoin miners notched another month of growing revenue, according to The Block Research.

Miners brought in a collective $755.4 million, most of which came as block rewards. Each bitcoin transaction block rewards miners 6.25 BTC plus transaction fees. Transaction fee revenue was $23.47 million for March.

The March figures were roughly 20% higher than February's $613.15 million revenues.

Revenues have trended upward in recent months after dropping to around $470 million in November and December amid weakness in crypto markets.

Bitcoin is trading at about $28,000 as of press time, according to TradingView data.

Image via The Block Research