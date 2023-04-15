Episode 36 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Tim Copeland.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]





In this episode, The Block's Tim Copeland explains how protocol changes introduced during Ethereum's recent Shapella upgrade are leading to a more liquid and harmonious Ethereum.



During this episode, Chaparro and Copeland also discuss:

What's next for Ethereum

The convergence of AI and journalism

Rethinking DeFi bug bounties

This episode is brought to you by our sponsors Circle and CleanSpark.



About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology company helping money move at internet speed. Our mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. Visit circle.com/Scoop to learn more.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Visit cleanspark.com/theblock to learn more about the CleanSpark way.