<p><i>Episode 43</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's Frank Chaparro, and CoinFund President Chris Perkins</strong><strong>.</strong></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.<br />\r\n</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK5456458339" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Ethereum's transition to proof of stake brought significant changes to the network, including a more predictable yield for investors. Unlike proof of work, which relies on miners to validate transactions and secure the network, proof of stake involves validators holding a stake in the network and earning yield in ether for their support.</p>\r\n<p>CoinFund, a crypto investment firm, is attempting to standardize the yield model to create a new benchmark yield rate for Web3.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, CoinFund President Chris Perkins explains how CoinFund's new Composite Ethereum Staking Rate ('CESR') aims to provide investors with a clear and comparable metric that can serve as the foundation for new financial products for the crypto space such as basis swaps and the development of a forward curve tied to Ethereum's interest rate.</p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><b>This episode is brought to you by our sponsor <i><a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">CleanSpark</a>.</i></b></span></p>\r\n<p><strong>About CleanSpark</strong></p>\r\n<p><em><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;">CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Visit <a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">cleanspark.com/theblock</a> to learn more about the CleanSpark way.</span></em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>