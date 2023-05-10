<p>Marathon Digital, a U.S.-based bitcoin mining firm, said Wednesday that it received a new subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding an ongoing investigation tied to a facility in Montana. </p>\r\n<p>According to its <a href="https://ir.marathondh.com/sec-filings/all-sec-filings/content/0001493152-23-016184/0001493152-23-016184.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener">May 10 filing</a>, the SEC "may be investigating whether or not there may have been any violations of the federal securities law," per the filing. Marathon says it is cooperating with the agency. Bloomberg first reported the news.</p>\r\n<p>Marathon received <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/business/2021/11/15/marathon-digital-receives-sec-subpoena-related-to-2020-hardin-data-center-agreement/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">an initial subpoena</a> from the SEC in November 2021. </p>\r\n<p>"On October 6, 2020, the Company entered into a series of agreements with multiple parties to design and build a data center for up to 100-megawatts in Hardin, MT. In conjunction therewith, the Company filed a Current Report on Form 8-K on October 13, 2020," the firm said today. "The 8-K discloses that, pursuant to a Data Facility Services Agreement, the Company issued 6,000,000 shares of restricted Common Stock, in transactions exempt from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended."</p>\r\n<p>The latest subpoena was received on April 10, according to today's filing.</p>\r\n<p>Marathon's stock closed at $10.22, an increase of about 9% on the day. The stock is down 0.78% in after-hours trading. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>