<p class="p3">BlockFi custodial wallet users can receive nearly $300 million after a bankruptcy judge ruled that the wallets belong to clients, not the troubled crypto lender.</p>\r\n<p class="p3">Judge Michael Kaplan weighed in on the months-long dispute over customer wallets during a hearing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2023/05/11/blockfi-customers-can-be-repaid-300m-held-in-custodial-accounts-judge-says/?utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=rss&amp;utm_campaign=headlines"><span class="s2">CoinDesk reported</span></a>.</p>\r\n<p class="p3">“The court finds that all digital assets held by the debtors in custodial omnibus wallets are indeed client property, and not property of the bankruptcy estates, subject, of course, to possible avoidance and clawback rights,” Kaplan said.</p>\r\n<p class="p3">The judge ruled against BlockFi repaying $375 million in funds that clients tried to withdraw from interest-bearing accounts, saying that “no transfer request by customers between the BIA and the custodial wallet accounts initiated after 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2022 were effectuated and completed.”<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>