<p><i>Episode 47</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's Frank Chaparro and Loomdart, co-founder of eGirl Capital.</strong></i></p>
<hr />
<p>Loomdart, a veteran member of the crypto community and the co-founder of eGirl Capital, is advocating for an FTX reboot.</p>
<p>In this episode, Loomdart explains why 'FTX 2.0' could represent an opportunity for over a million FTX creditors to be made whole in a unique way.</p>
<p>As Loomdart explains,</p>
<blockquote>
<p>"My quickest pitch for FTX 2.0 is you effectively get to 'airdrop' an exchange to over a million people who have a big vested interest in using this exchange."</p>
</blockquote>
<p>Last month, a potential reboot plan for FTX <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/226908/ftx-tribe-capital">reportedly</a> caught the attention of venture capital firm Tribe Capital.</p>
<p><em>During this episode, Chaparro and Loomdart also discuss:</em></p>
<ul>
	<li>The 'institutionalization' of $PEPE</li>
	<li>Making sense of memecoin mania</li>
	<li>Alameda's billion-dollar tax bill</li>
</ul>