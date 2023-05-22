<p>The Evmos team alleged that co-founder Ashish Khosla has been unloading substantial quantities of the project’s native token since his departure.</p>\r\n<p>Khosla is reportedly attempting to divest himself of half a million tokens, worth $70,000, through Osmosis, a decentralized exchange within the Cosmos ecosystem, according to a <a href="https://twitter.com/EvmosOrg/status/1659635161435348992">thread</a> by Evmos on Twitter.</p>\r\n<p>“We are aware of the departed co-founder who owns the 34M wallet and has been attempting to sell 500k EVMOS on Osmosis,” the team said.</p>\r\n<p>It’s worth noting that Khosla was originally allotted 34 million Evmos tokens ($4.7 million) on a four-year vesting schedule. This allocation means that Khosla continues to receive newly vested tokens into his assigned address over this period.</p>\r\n<p>Evmos is a Cosmos-backed blockchain that supports the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). While <span style="font-weight: 400;">Evmos is based on the Cosmos software stack, it is also compatible with Ethereum apps. Last year, the team <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/182223/evmos-developers-raise-27-million-in-a-token-sale-led-by-polychain">raised $27 million</a> in a token fundraising round led by Polychain Capital. </span>Its development is currently led by the other co-founder Federico Kunze Küllmer.</p>\r\n<p>Khosla has sold 144,000 tokens so far, valued at $40,000 at the time of sale, <a href="https://twitter.com/web3_analyst/status/1659669231263178755">according to</a> on-chain findings from Jessica Huhnke, a web3 data analyst and engineer at Flipside Crypto. This accounts for a mere 1.5% of the total Evmos sold since April 30. In contrast, other users have sold a combined total of around 9 million tokens, Huhnke found.</p>\r\n<h2>Disagreements over accountability</h2>\r\n<p>Nevertheless, Khosla’s sell-offs coincided with a sharp decrease in Evmos’ token price. Its value has nosedived by more than 50% this May, falling from $0.30 at the beginning of the month to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/evmos">now $0.14</a>. </p>\r\n<p>Khosla left the project due to “operational misalignment and disagreements over accountability,” the Evmos team <a href="https://twitter.com/EvmosOrg/status/1659635169299673089">stated</a>. They claim to be actively working with Khosla to transfer the tokens back to the Evmos Foundation rather than seeing them sold on decentralized exchanges. Evmos also shared Khosla’s GitHub contributions to the project.</p>\r\n<p>Khosla's wallet remains the largest delegator on the Evmos' network and has staked 11.5 million ($1.6 million) tokens, the Evmos team said.</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_231704"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 578px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-231704" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/Screenshot-2023-05-22-at-18.14.40-568x450.png" alt="" width="568" height="450" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Evmos Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko</span></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>