<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The token price of the cross-chain protocol Multichain has rallied 35% in the last 24 hours, even though the protocol is still partially offline with no clear explanation.</span></p>
<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">When the reports about transaction issues </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/231974/multichain-token-price-drops-20-as-bridge-upgrade-causes-delayed-transactions" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">first arose</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> and </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232049/fantom-foundation-justin-sun-hashkey-take-action-multichain-issues" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">rumors spread</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> that the team may have been arrested in China, the protocol's native token fell from $8 and dropped as low as $3.30 within days. Yet over the last day, the token's price jumped to $5.18, before settling at its current price of $4.71.</span></p>
<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">It's unclear what caused the price rise, as there appears to be no update from Multichain on the whereabouts of the team. Multichain's VP of Strategic Partnerships, who goes by Mog, today said in the official Multichain Telegram group that he will "drop in news whenever I have one."</span></p>

<div id="attachment_232454"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1640px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-232454 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/Screenshot-2023-05-29-at-08.59.32.png" alt="" width="1630" height="950" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of MULTI has rallied despite no clear update. Image: CoinGecko.</span></p></div>

<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In the project's Telegram and Discord channels, users are still asking for answers and questioning what the project's ominous "force majeure" tweet — used to explain why the protocol remains partially offline — really means.</span></p>
<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In the project's Chinese Telegram channel, an admin by the name of Meng said that users need to "wait for Zhaojun to come back," seemingly in reference to his ability to sign transactions related to upgrading parts of the protocol. Zhaojun is the co-founder of the project, who has been silent during this time period (including to his </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232144/multichain-teams-silence-sparks-further-uncertainty-for-users" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">associates</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> and The Block).</span></p>
<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Throughout the last week, various crypto entities have taken action to reduce exposure to the Multichain protocol, its native token and tokens issued through its protocol. These include the </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232188/andre-cronje-fantom-foundation-multichain-situation" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Fantom Foundation</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232175/binance-suspends-deposits-for-10-bridged-tokens-over-multichain-situation" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Binance</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, Hashkey Group, Tron founder Justin Sun and Conflux network.</span></p>