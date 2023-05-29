<p>Michael Egorov, CEO of DeFi protocol Curve Finance, and his wife Anna have reportedly purchased two luxurious villas worth AUD 59 million (around $40 million) in Melbourne, Australia.</p>\r\n<p>Their latest purchase, worth AUD 41 million (around $27 million), is a historic Victorian mansion called Avon Court that was built in the 1870s, the Australian Financial Review <a href="https://www.afr.com/property/residential/melbourne-s-41m-mansion-sale-resets-records-as-top-end-surges-20230524-p5das7">reported</a> last week.</p>\r\n<p>Avon Court reportedly sits on 4,300 square metres (or 46,285 square feet) and comes with nine bedrooms, two pools, manicured gardens, gym, sauna, maid's quarters, 4000-bottle wine cellar, 10-car garage and two rooftop terraces with city views. It also comes with seven kitchens, including an 18-seat teppanyaki kitchen.</p>\r\n<p>The Egorov couple bought the mansion from its previous owners, the Du family, and Du had purchased Avon Court in 2014 for AUD 19.8 million from the AutoBarn co-founder, the late Garry Dumbrell, according to the AFR report.</p>\r\n<p>Avon Court is the duo's second luxurious purchase, followed by neighboring <a href="https://www.afr.com/property/residential/crypto-heavyweight-creates-a-59-25m-melbourne-compound-20230525-p5db5x">property Verona</a> in March last year. Verona is a two-storey, five-bedroom Italianate villa that sits on 1,412 square meters (around 15,200 square feet) and the Russian-born couple purchased it for AUD 18.25 million ($13 million). Avon Court is in the name of Anna, per the AFR report.</p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Launched in 2020, </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229436/curve-finance-deploys-crvusd-stablecoin-on-ethereum-mainnet" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Curve Finance</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> is the second largest DeFi project on Ethereum, with a total value locked of around $4 billion, </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/total-value-locked-tvl/total-value-locked-by-defi-project" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">according to The Block's Data Dashboard.</span></a></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/decentralized-finance/total-value-locked-tvl/total-value-locked-by-defi-project/embed" title="Value Locked by DeFi Project on Ethereum" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Australia's luxury real estate market has become an attractive destination for buyers from the crypto industry. Last year, <a href="https://www.afr.com/property/residential/80m-toorak-buy-sets-melbourne-record-for-26-year-old-20220815-p5ba0s">Stake.com co-founder</a> Edward Craven reportedly purchased an AUD 80 million mansion in Melbourne. Also last year, <a href="https://www.afr.com/property/residential/sydney-records-smashed-by-a-who-s-who-of-cashed-up-buyers-20220621-p5av9e">StepN co-founder</a> "Jerry" Jian Huang's wife, Lin Li, is said to have purchased an AUD 15 million property in Sydney.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>