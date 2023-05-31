<p>The crypto market doldrums have resulted in one of the most inactive months in digital asset trading in years. </p>\r\n<p>Monthly cryptocurrency exchange volumes are on track to hit their lowest monthly level since October 2020, with spot volumes across major trading venues just under $424 billion in May. That's a far cry from May 2022 and May 2021, which saw monthly volumes of $1.4 trillion and $4.25 trillion, respectively, according to The Block's data dashboard.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/spot/cryptocurrency-exchange-volume-monthly/embed" title="Cryptocurrency Monthly Exchange Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The torpid trading activity in digital assets has been well-documented, with the trend underpinned by a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/231284/crypto-exchange-volumes-sink">retreat</a> of large trading firms from the market as well as a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/231675/crypto-traders-flock-to-dexes-amid-memecoin-mania">shift</a> to decentralized trading venues. </p>\r\n<p>Volatility is another factor, institutional trading venue LMAX said in a newsletter on Wednesday, noting that its own volumes had "cooled off."</p>\r\n<p>"Volatility has been trending lower in correction mode after peaking out at a yearly high in March," the exchange said. "We’re looking at average daily ranges in bitcoin and ether of $818 and $57 respectively."</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/options/btc-atm-implied-volatility/embed" title="BTC ATM Implied Volatility" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>