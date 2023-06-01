<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">June 1, 2023 – Today, The Block unveiled its real-time news API, giving application developers, investors, and data providers, seamless access to its sector-specific coverage of the crypto and digital assets ecosystem.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block covers crypto from a nuanced perspective that mainstream publications can’t match. Our global newsroom of journalists, each with a deep understanding of the crypto ecosystem and wide network of industry sources, consistently uncover the people, companies, and events driving industry trends. From unique scoops and exclusives, to original breaking news and features, The Block adds substance to the biggest headlines with original reporting informed by our proprietary research and data.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The News API empowers users to filter and prioritize feeds with real-time news categories, keywords, and topic filters. Features include:</span></p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><b>Instant Access:</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Retrieve The Block’s original news content, including headlines, summaries, and full article text, within seconds of publication to our </span><a href="http://theblock.pro"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pro</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> or </span><a href="http://theblock.co"><span style="font-weight: 400;">public</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> websites. </span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><b>Priority Categories: </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">Prioritize and filter breaking news and exclusives with 4 category flags:</span></li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<ol>\r\n\t<li style="list-style-type: none;">\r\n<ol>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Exclusive and Market Moving</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Market Moving</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Exclusive</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Neither Exclusive nor Market Moving</span><b><br />\r\n</b></li>\r\n</ol>\r\n</li>\r\n</ol>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><b>Topic-Specific Filters:</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Customize your news feed using keyword search, and other search parameters, such as, article length, vertical topic, publication date, and more. Receive up to 1,000 articles per request.</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><b>Integration Options: </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">Our API is available both as websocket or REST API, allowing you to access our news in a structured JSON format, either as a real-time feed, or on-demand.</span></li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The News API is one of several APIs offered by The Block Pro, the news, research and data platform for investors and companies invested in, or evaluating business opportunities in digital assets. We provide API access for two other proprietary data products:</span></p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><b>Deals:</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Pull data from The Block’s comprehensive database of web3 deals, fundraising, companies, and investors, collected and verified by our in-house research and data team.</span></li>\r\n\t<li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><b>Ecosystem Data:</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Ingest The Block’s proprietary industry data with unlimited access to the data library behind more than 75% of the original charts exclusively available to Block Pro platform subscribers.</span></li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The News API, and other API services, are available as an add-on to a Block Pro subscription or a stand-alone license.</span></p>\r\n<p><br />\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">For more information, and to explore licensing options, please contact </span><b>The Block Pro Client Services </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">team at </span><a href="mailto:support@theblock.co"><span style="font-weight: 400;">support@theblock.co</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>