The Block launches Emergence, a premier conference for the digital assets industry

The Block is expanding its business with the launch of Emergence, a premier global conference for the digital assets industry.

Taking place at The Prague Congress Center from December 5 to 6, Emergence will feature headline speakers such as Skybridge’s Anthony Scaramucci, Tether’s Paolo Ardoino, Avalanche’s Emin Gun Sirer, Solana’s Anatoly Yakovenko, and investor Meltem Demirors.

Designed to connect the extensive knowledge, expertise, and community that The Block has cultivated through its top-tier data and research platform, Emergence will serve as a conduit among critical segments of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. It will facilitate connections between technology and capital, bridging Wall Street with cryptocurrency natives, and linking the East and West through a collaboration with Foresight Ventures.

Larry Cermak, CEO of The Block, said, "Events and conferences are a natural progression from the extensive work we've accomplished at The Block over the past five years, during which we've educated and offered information services to key players in the cryptocurrency ecosystem."

"Emergence will afford high-level executives a unique platform for engaging in thoughtful, meticulously curated discussions on the foremost issues and trends influencing our industry — ranging from regulatory challenges and scaling solutions to the emerging field of crypto asset management. Additionally, the picturesque setting of Prague will provide a distinctive experience and create lasting memories," Cermak added.



Since its inception in 2018, The Block has consistently provided deep cryptocurrency research to Fortune 100 corporations, cryptocurrency venture firms, and government entities exploring the rapidly expanding and dynamic digital asset ecosystem.

Meg Podgorski, Director of Events at The Block, said, “We could not be more excited to share Emergence with the world. Our team has been working hard to craft a unique take on t