<p>United States Treasury Secretary and former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has reiterated that crypto needs more regulation.</p>\r\n<p>Speaking to CNBC's Squawk Box on Wednesday morning, Yellen <a href="https://twitter.com/SquawkCNBC/status/1666421098286596097">claimed</a> that they have "identified a number of risks" relating to crypto, and would "like to work with Congress to see additional regulation pass."</p>\r\n<p>"I see some holes in the system where additional regulation would be appropriate," Yellen said.</p>\r\n<p>She added that she was very supportive of regulatory agencies using the tools they already have to protect investors.</p>\r\n<p>Yellen's comments do not come as a surprise. Following the high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX, the U.S. Treasury Secretary <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/187742/yellen-calls-for-more-effective-oversight-of-crypto-markets">claimed</a> that regulators should "rigorously" enforce existing rules and Congress should "move quickly" to fill regulatory gaps.</p>\r\n<p>The comments follow this week's news that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233206/sec-binance-showdown-sends-shockwaves-through-crypto">filed</a> lawsuits against both Binance and Coinbase for allegedly violating the country's securities laws.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>