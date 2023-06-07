<p>The price of Coinbase stock opened in positive territory at the start of Monday's trading session.</p>\r\n<p>At 10:05 a.m. ET, the price was trading at $53.37— a roughly 3.4% increase from the open, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/chart/2ffUG7Za/?symbol=NASDAQ%3ACOIN" target="_blank" rel="noopener">TradingView</a> data. The price opened at $53.28.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_233510"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 2060px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-233510 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/06/COIN_2023-06-07_09-58-58.png" alt="" width="2050" height="1092" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><em>COIN price chart via TradingView</em></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>On Tuesday, Coinbase's price <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233274/coinbase-stock-sec-lawsuit" target="_blank" rel="noopener">fell sharply</a> on breaking news that the Securities and Exchange Commission had filed a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233270/sec-sues-coinbase-binance" target="_blank" rel="noopener">lawsuit</a> over its staking program — the latest stage in an ongoing legal spat between the U.S. crypto exchange and the top American securities regulator. </p>\r\n<p>Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong spoke about the lawsuit and the exchange's relationship with the SEC this morning during an appearance on CNBC. </p>\r\n<p>"This isn't good for America," Armstrong told the outlet. "It's not good for the industry, obviously. And we now need to get clarity from the courts."</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>