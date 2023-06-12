<p>Crypto exchange-traded products (ETP) provider 21Shares has <a href="https://cdn.21shares.com/uploads/current-documents/ISS/LIDO/Issuer%20Specific%20Summary%20-%20LIDO%20-%20EN.pdf">unveiled</a> a new investment offering for traditional investors seeking exposure to the liquid staking ecosystem.</p>\r\n<p>The recently launched 21Shares Lido DAO ETP (LIDO) enables investors to gain single-asset exposure to Lido DAO, the leading platform in the liquid staking ecosystem.</p>\r\n<p>Lido has over <a href="https://lido.fi/ethereum">$13 billion</a> in ETH staked via its platform. Liquid staking enables users to lock their crypto assets to earn rewards for securing the blockchain network while maintaining liquidity to deploy elsewhere in the DeFi ecosystem. </p>\r\n<p>The non-interest-bearing, open-ended debt security is on offer to the general public in 22 European Union countries, including France, Germany and Italy, according to the firm’s <a href="https://cdn.21shares.com/uploads/current-documents/ISS/LIDO/Issuer%20Specific%20Summary%20-%20LIDO%20-%20EN.pdf">issue-specific summary</a>. It is available for trading on exchanges, such as the SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Exchange and the Stuttgart Exchange.</p>\r\n<p>Currently, the ETP manages <a href="https://21shares.com/product/LIDO">$100,000</a> in assets under management (AUM), contributing to 21Shares' total AUM of over <a href="https://21shares.com/about-us">$1.1 billion</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Classified as a class 7 product, the highest risk level, the ETP exposes investors to various potential risks. Market volatility risk, regulatory risk, business and operational risk, credit risk of the issuer and custodian and counterparty risk are among the key factors contributing to its high-risk designation.</p>\r\n<p>21Shares warns investors must be aware of the potential losses associated with the product's future performance. Poor market conditions can significantly impact the fund's ability to provide returns. The company explicitly states that this investment carries a high risk of financial loss.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>