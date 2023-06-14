<p>Salesforce Ventures led a $6 million seed extension round for crypto data platform Mnemonic. Polygon Ventures, Orange DAO, FIN Capital and FJ Labs also participated in the raise.</p>\r\n<p>San Francisco-based Salesforce is a tool used by businesses to manage interactions with their customers, make sales and undergo marketing efforts. It recently <a href="https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/12/salesforce-launches-ai-cloud-to-bring-models-to-the-enterprise/">launched support</a> for "enterprise ready" AI services.</p>\r\n<p>“Increasingly, we’ve seen a lot of interest from enterprises who want to understand and tap into Web3 to build trusted digital communities, and turn relevant data into actionable insights," said Laura Rowson, senior associate at Salesforce Ventures.</p>\r\n<p>Mnemonic is a platform that provides a raft of crypto data through APIs. This includes data on NFTs, NFT marketplaces and specific wallets containing NFTs. The funding will be used to expand the suite of APIs.</p>\r\n<p>Mnemonic has added support for Polygon and Optimism. It recently added support for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/214183/coinbase-unveils-layer-2-network-and-developer-fund">Coinbase's Base</a> testnet — built using the Optimism technology stack — and will continue this support when it transitions to mainnet.</p>\r\n<p>Mnemonic previously raised $4 million in a seed round from Kenetic Capital, Monochrome Capital, Sound Ventures and Tribe Capital in December 2021.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>