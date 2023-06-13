<p>Binance CEO Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao pushed back against <a href="https://twitter.com/jw100x/status/1668651294502821891?s=46&amp;t=PwttGvt9zxwSNnJWh70YkA">speculation</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/52kskew/status/1668726427703996418?s=46&amp;t=g5_gF1aDUxaQmhqFn4LqQQ">social media</a> that the crypto exchange had been selling bitcoin.</p>\r\n<p>"Binance have not sold BTC or BNB," he said Tuesday on Twitter. "We even still have a bag of FTT. It is amazing they can know exactly who sold based on just a price chart involving millions of traders. FUD."</p>\r\n<p>The comments came as the exchange is embroiled in a legal dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations of major malfeasance and legal violations at its Binance.US unit the regulator argues should result in prohibiting the company from doing further business in the country.</p>\r\n<p>Earlier in the day, a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234511/binance-us-sec-agree-to-work-out-deal-to-avoid-full-asset-freeze-bloomberg">judge asked</a> the two sides in the dispute to work out a deal in an attempt to avoid a full asset freeze. </p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin was mostly flat in Tuesday trading, declining 0.1% to $25,874, according to TradingView. It's down 3.5% over the past month.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>