<p>Binance.US's market share in the U.S. has fallen to the lowest level in two years.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_234717"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 810px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-234717" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/06/FylUfsxXgAESnaP-800x436.jpeg" alt="" width="800" height="436" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 10pt;">Binance.US' declining market share, according to the crypto data tracker Kaiko.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>The exchange's market share in the country is 2.7%, according to the crypto data firm Kaiko. Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233206/sec-binance-showdown-sends-shockwaves-through-crypto">sued</a> Binance and its affiliates over alleged legal violations.</p>\r\n<p>Binance.US exchange volume had been decreasing steadily over the past three months, The Block data shows. Binance.US saw $17.6 million of exchange volume in March, $15.2 billion in April and $5.9 billion in May.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/spot/north-america-based-customer-exchange-volume/embed" title="North America-Based Customer Exchange Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>In a broader comparison, Binance.US has also been squeezed out of market share from all exchanges with USD support. It had 16.1% of spot trading trading volumes among other USD-supporting exchanges in April, but that figure dwindled to 8.5% in May. It's currently around 5.4%, although data for June is incomplete. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/spot/usd-support-exchange-volume-market-share/embed" title="USD Support Exchange Volume Market Share" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>