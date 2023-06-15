<p>Dmitri Cherniak's Ringers #879 NFT, also called "The Goose," sold for $6.5 million today in a Sotheby's auction.</p>\r\n<p>The original estimations for the bid were between $2 million and $3 million, but a seller nabbed it at a final bid price of $5.4 million, plus auction house fees.</p>\r\n<p>The now-defunct crypto hedge fund 3AC originally bought The Goose for $5.8 million in August of 2021. In order to <a class="c-link" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227177/sothebys-nft-auction-3ac" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="https://www.theblock.co/post/227177/sothebys-nft-auction-3ac" data-sk="tooltip_parent">liquidate</a> NFTs from the firm, Sotheby’s announced it would be selling The Goose as well as other NFTs from famous generative artists in a collection called “<a class="c-link" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232711/hedge-fund-3acs-nft-auction-at-sothebys" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="https://www.theblock.co/post/232711/hedge-fund-3acs-nft-auction-at-sothebys" data-sk="tooltip_parent">The Grails</a>” in May of this year.</p>\r\n<p>The Goose is from Dmitri Cherniak, a Canadian artist in New York City who creates art through generative algorithms. The piece is a part of the Ringers collection, where each individual piece was created from a unique transaction hash and javascript. The popular NFT brand <a class="c-link" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/172991/art-blocks-nft-platform-winds-down-curated-series-plans-branding-refresh" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="https://www.theblock.co/post/172991/art-blocks-nft-platform-winds-down-curated-series-plans-branding-refresh" data-sk="tooltip_parent">ArtBlocks</a> curated the Ringers collection.</p>\r\n<p>Cherniak joins the likes of <a class="c-link" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/175578/fidenza-artist-tyler-hobbs-has-a-new-idea-buy-now-mint-later-nfts" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="https://www.theblock.co/post/175578/fidenza-artist-tyler-hobbs-has-a-new-idea-buy-now-mint-later-nfts" data-sk="tooltip_parent">Tyler Hobbs</a> of Fidenza fame to get into the high-profile generative art NFT scene, who also sold pieces at the Sotheby's auction.</p>\r\n<p><i data-stringify-type="italic">This piece has been updated to include context about The Goose's prior owner 3AC.</i></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>