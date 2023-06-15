BUSD dips beneath DAI market cap after $95 million burn

<p>The market capitalization of the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/219165/binance-converting-1-billion-in-busd-to-bitcoin-ether-and-bnb">BUSD</a> stablecoin has dipped below rival DAI after a $95 million burn. </p>\r\n<p>"The decline of BUSD is inevitable given that Paxos stopped issuing it back in February, but it did manage to maintain its third most dominant position for over three months since then," says Rebecca Stevens, a research analyst at The Block Research.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_235064"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 810px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-235064 size-medium" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/06/dai-vs-busd-800x439.png" alt="" width="800" height="439" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 10pt;">A graph of DAI vs BUSD supply by The Block Pro Data.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>BUSD burn rate</h2>\r\n<p>"There has been a bit of an uptick in BUSD burn rate on the heels of last week's Binance lawsuit which named the stablecoin a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233174/solana-matic-cardano-others-securities-sec-binance-lawsuit">security</a>, pushing its supply below that of DAI's," Stevens added.</p>\r\n<p>Indeed, BUSD has also been losing its share of the total Ethereum stablecoin supply since March of this year, The Block data shows, as USDT and USDC increase their dominance. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/decentralized-finance/stablecoins/share-of-total-stablecoin-supply/embed" title="Share of Total Ethereum Stablecoin Supply" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>