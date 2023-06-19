<p>Do Kwon has been found guilty by a court in Montenegro of using a fake Costa Rican passport in an attempt to leave the country in March.</p>\r\n<p>The former co-founder and CEO of Terra Labs was sentenced to four months in jail, <a href="https://sudovi.me/ospg/sadrzaj/D264">according</a> to a court statement.</p>\r\n<p>Do Kwon pleaded not guilty on Friday, according to local media <a href="https://www.slobodnaevropa.org/a/kralj-kriptovaluta-pritvor-crna-gora/32460870.html">reports</a>. He was already being held in custody in Montenegro for six months while the courts are considering an extradition request from South Korea.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>