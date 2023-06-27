<p>Bitfinex has launched a peer-to-peer exchange servicing clients in Argentina, Venezuela and Colombia, the company said in a statement.</p>\r\n<p>Users can buy and sell bitcoin, ether, USDT, EURT and Tether Gold. </p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“By offering a reliable and efficient platform for P2P token trading, we are empowering our customers to engage with the marketplace in a way that affords maximum convenience based on their needs and preferences," Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino said in the statement.</span></p>\r\n<p>The move could help fill a hole left by the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/224844/bitcoin-paxful-shut-down">closures</a> of P2P exchanges LocalBitcoin in February and Paxful in April.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>