Bitcoin accounted for just 19% of illicit crypto activity in 2022: TRM Labs

<p>Illicit activities involving cryptocurrency are diversifying, with Bitcoin being used in only 19% of these cases. This is according to a <a href="https://www.trmlabs.com/illicit-crypto-ecosystem-report-2023">report</a> released today by TRM Labs, a blockchain intelligence firm that works with law enforcement agencies.</p>
<p>In 2016, Bitcoin accounted for a staggering 97% of the total illicit crypto volume, demonstrating its previous dominance. This figure has since decreased significantly, with Bitcoin now representing just 19% of all illicit crypto activities in 2022.</p>
<h2>The rise of multi-chain crime</h2>
<p>The report titled "Illicit Crypto Ecosystem Report" revealed a significant shift in criminal behavior, marked by a diversification towards other chains such as Ethereum, Tron, and Binance Smart Chain. Tactics like "chain-hopping" — the act of moving crypto assets between different chains — was also noted by TRM as an increasingly used method by criminals to launder stolen crypto assets and evade detection.</p>
<p>"The shift away from the Bitcoin blockchain towards other blockchains and tactics underscores the importance of our mission to build the industry's most comprehensive map of illicit financial flows on-chain," said Esteban Castaño, co-founder and CEO of TRM Labs.</p>
<p>The report further specified that overall, approximately $7.8 billion was funneled into various crypto-related fraud schemes in 2022. Roughly $2 billion was stolen through <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/196941/the-biggest-crypto-hacks-of-2022">hacks</a> on cross-chain bridges, mechanisms that enable the transfer of cryptocurrency between different blockchains.</p>