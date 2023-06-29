<p>Laser Digital, a digital asset subsidiary of Nomura, is acquiring the trading solutions firm Elysium Technology Group. </p>\r\n<p>The transaction is expected to close imminently, the companies said in a statement, adding that the deal is a "significant milestone for both companies as they join forces to bring cross-asset post-trade capabilities to institutional digital asset investors."</p>\r\n<p>Elysium focuses on providing over-the-counter, post-trade solutions for foreign exchange and digital assets with its RiskDB and MatchHub services. RiskDB minimizes trading costs through smoothing out post-trade workflows, while MatchHub software matches, reconciles and settles real-time transactions.</p>\r\n<p>"The acquisition of Elysium is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of finance," said Laser Digital Executive Chairman Steve Ashley. "Combining Laser Digital with Elysium’s RiskDB and MatchHub platforms will enable us to deliver the cross-asset post-trade system institutional digital asset investors require.”</p>\r\n<p>Laser Digital made other investments this year, most notably in the DeFi protocol <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/211852/nomura-laser-digital-invests-infinity-exchange">Infinity Exchange</a> in February and the crypto trading firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/221577/two-sigma-flow-traders-and-laser-digital-back-crypto-trading-venue-crossx">CrossX</a> in March, The Block previously reported. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>