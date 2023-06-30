<p>Citigroup, a large U.S.-based banking firm, is reviewing its partnership with digital asset custodian Metaco. </p>\r\n<p>The banking giant is undergoing informal talks with other providers, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The crypto firm Ripple agreed to buy Metaco for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/231140/ripples-acquires-metaco">$250 million</a> last month, but it's not certain whether Ripple's purchase is affecting Citigroup's decision to look elsewhere.</p>\r\n<p>Citigroup's review comes a year after the firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/153464/citigroup-metaco-digital-asset-custody">stamped</a> a partnership with Metaco on June 22, 2023. Citigroup intended to scout what tokenized security custody could look like on its platform, such as blockchain-based stocks or bonds.</p>\r\n<p>The U.S. Securities Exchange Commission sued Ripple in 2020 for allegedly selling <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/88912/sec-ripple-labs-lawsuit-filed-2">$1.3 billion</a> in unregistered securities, including $600 million worth of the digital asset Ripple (XRP). The two remain in a legal <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234458/ripple-calls-for-investigation-into-former-sec-official-after-document-release">feud</a> as recently as this month, in which Ripple claims that former SEC William Hinman gave <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234408/sec-comments-on-hinman-speech-released-in-ripple-labs-filing">conflicting</a> definitions of what a security actually is, The Block previously reported.</p>\r\n<p>Citigroup and Metaco did not respond to The Block's request for comment. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>