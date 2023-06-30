<p>The U.S. derivatives and commodities regulator added new crypto industry market participants to a committee focused on digital assets, according to an agency <a href="https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/8740-23">announcement</a> Friday.</p>\r\n<p>Caroline Pham, a commissioner with the CFTC, announced new appointments to its digital asset subcommittee within its so-called Global Market Structure group. In total, there are now 128 members across its GMAC group and relevant subcommittees. </p>\r\n<p>Goldman Sachs' Amy Hong will serve as the group's chair, according to the announcement. Caroline Butler, global head of digital assets at BNY Mellon, will serves as a co-chair of the digital asset markets subcommittee along with Franklin Templeton's Sandy Kaul. </p>\r\n<p> "BNY Mellon is committed to playing a leadership role in shaping the future of finance for the betterment of our clients and the broader ecosystem," commented Butler in a statement. </p>\r\n<p>Nadine Chakar, CEO of Securrency, joined the group alongside Nasdaq's Kevin Kennedy. Chakar was previously a crypto executive at State Street where she spent more than a year as their digital chief. </p>\r\n<p>Other members of the Digital Asset Subcommittee include executives from crypto companies like Coinfund, Crypto.com, and Uniswap. There is also representation from Wall Street with members from asset manager BlackRock, trading firm DRW, and Goldman Sachs.</p>\r\n<p>The GMAC was created to help the regulator parse through issues related to US capital markets, making recommendations on policy tied to financial instruments like derivatives as well as companies facilitating trading such as exchanges and brokers.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>