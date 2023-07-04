Crypto comeback pushes ProShare's AuM for bitcoin futures ETF over $1 billion

<p>The crypto market rally kicked off by BlackRock's surprise spot bitcoin exchange-trade fund filing has brought tens of millions of new inflows into a futures-based fund managed by ProShares.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.proshares.com/our-etfs/strategic/bito">ProShare's BITO fund</a> saw an additional $14.9 million of inflows on June 29 and $11.9 million of inflows on July 3, bringing its total assets under management to $1.04 billion, according to <a href="https://www.etf.com/BITO">ETF.com</a>. By way of comparison, the fund's AuM on June 15 — the day on which BlackRock's ETF <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235056/blackrock-takes-giant-leap-toward-spot-bitcoin-etf-with-sec-filing">application was submitted</a> — stood at $822 million. </p>\r\n<p><img class="alignnone wp-image-237721 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/07/714c165f07a0da967503403f21b9dd7f5347adc331b2f2049dbce008e3cba97b.png" alt="" width="1051" height="600" /></p>\r\n<p>ProShare's futures-based fund made its market debut in <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=ProShares+bitcoin+futures+etf+approval&amp;ei=6hukZJ_uB5v87_UP-ZOT-Aw&amp;ved=0ahUKEwifi8XXkfX_AhUb_rsIHfnJBM8Q4dUDCA8&amp;uact=5&amp;oq=ProShares+bitcoin+futures+etf+approval&amp;gs_lp=Egxnd3Mtd2l6LXNlcnAiJlByb1NoYXJlcyBiaXRjb2luIGZ1dHVyZXMgZXRmIGFwcHJvdmFsMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAEyBRAhGKABSJYNUM4DWPELcAF4AZABAJgBhwGgAa4GqgEDNy4yuAEDyAEA-AEBwgIKEAAYRxjWBBiwA8ICBhAAGBYYHsICCBAAGIoFGIYDwgIIECEYFhgeGB3CAgQQIRgVwgIHECEYoAEYCuIDBBgAIEGIBgGQBgg&amp;sclient=gws-wiz-serp">late 2021</a>. There's a long list of issuers vying to launch a spot bitcoin ETF, which could bring further legitimacy to bitcoin as well as its underpinning market structure. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has historically denied such a product because of a lack of proper surveillance across spot trading venues.</p>\r\n<p>As noted by European asset manager CoinShares, the crypto fund space has benefited from the excitement around a spot bitcoin ETF coming to market. Weekly inflows into crypto asset management products were strong for the second week in a row, with CoinShares reporting $125 million coming into the industry last week. That <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237618/crypto-funds-saw-over-120-million-in-inflows-last-week">brought total inflows</a> into such products to $334 million over the past two weeks, according to the European asset manager. </p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>