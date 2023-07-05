Australian regulator searches Binance’s office in derivatives probe: Bloomberg

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance’s office in Australia has been searched by local regulators as part of an ongoing probe into the cryptocurrency exchange, <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-07-05/binance-australia-offices-searched-by-regulator-as-part-of-derivatives-probe?utm_source=website&amp;utm_medium=share&amp;utm_campaign=twitter#xj4y7vzkg">Bloomberg reported Wednesday</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) staged the search as part of a review of Binance’s derivatives operation focused on client classification, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We are cooperating with local authorities and Binance is focused on meeting local regulatory standards in order to serve our users in Australia in a fully compliant manner,” a Binance Australia spokesperson told The Block on Wednesday via email.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Derivatives license canceled in April</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Australian authority’s move comes after the world’s largest crypto exchange </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/225192/binances-australia-derivatives-license-cancelled-by-regulator"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in April that its derivatives license was canceled in the country and that it would wind down related operations.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ASIC said at the time that it had been conducting a “targeted review of Binance financial services business in Australia, including its classification of retail and wholesale clients.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance is facing heightened regulatory scrutiny around the world, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last month </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233202/details-of-the-sec-complaint-against-binance-include-ftx-like-misuse-of-customer-funds"><span style="font-weight: 400;">accusing</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the exchange and its founder Changpeng Zhao of violating securities rules.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>