<p><a href="https://lightning.engineering/">Lightning Labs</a>, the firm building out the Bitcoin Lightning Network, has unveiled a new suite of tools designed for AI development.</p>\r\n<p>The tools, which include LangChainBitcoin, aim to enable developers to seamlessly integrate Bitcoin and Lightning into their AI applications. The suite includes LLM Agent BitcoinTools, which allows developers to create AI agents that can hold bitcoin balances, send/receive bitcoin on Lightning and interact with Lightning Network Daemon nodes.</p>\r\n<p>Additionally, the release includes the Aperture reverse proxy server, which supports Lightning Node Connect and offers dynamic API endpoint pricing.</p>\r\n<p>The tools are expected to enhance accessibility and functionality in AI infrastructure, while leveraging the power of Bitcoin and Lightning.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>