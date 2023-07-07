<p><a href="https://twitter.com/Barn_Bridge"><span style="font-weight: 400;">BarnBridge DAO</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, which runs a small DeFi protocol, is facing an investigation from the U.S. securities regulator. The DAO’s lawyer advised that all BarnBridge-linked products halt operations in a Discord message sent Friday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Douglas Park, an attorney who was only </span><a href="https://snapshot.org/#/barnbridge.eth/proposal/0xe15b973f59e8410452005c4b8a74352f97215203e8093a5af37438575c2ff241"><span style="font-weight: 400;">hired</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> by BarnBridge last week, </span><a href="https://discord.com/channels/748538797662273636/751179159077650549/1126665462386802801"><span style="font-weight: 400;">told</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> DAO members on Friday via Discord that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating BarnBridge and individuals associated with it.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“To reduce potential further legal liability, existing liquidity pools should be closed, and no more liquidity pools should be started,” Park said. “All work on BarnBridge-related products should stop, and individuals should no longer be compensated for any work they do related to BarnBridge until further notice.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tyler Ward, co-founder of BarnBridge, </span><a href="https://discord.com/channels/748538797662273636/751179159077650549/1126706070413385801"><span style="font-weight: 400;">confirmed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Park’s message on Discord, saying, “I’ve been advised to not comment on this going forward… This would be the worst thought-out rug attempt in history for us to make this up.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Park and Ward did not elaborate on the SEC probe </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">and did not immediately respond to The Block’s requests for comment. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The SEC did not immediately respond to The Block’s comment request.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>BOND price falls</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of BOND, BarnBridge’s native token, dropped 9.3% to $3.01 in the past 24 hours, according to </span><a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/barnbridge"><span style="font-weight: 400;">CoinGecko data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The total value locked of BarnBridge came in at $1.35 million on Friday, compared to its peak of around $574.9 million in November 2020, according to </span><a href="https://defillama.com/protocol/barnbridge"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data from DeFi Llama</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Launched in September 2020, the protocol intended to help investors hedge against price fluctuations. According to its </span><a href="https://medium.com/barnbridge"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Medium blog page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, BarnBridge aims to “offer interest rate swaps allowing for any variable yield to be swapped to a fixed rate.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The BarnBridge probe is another example — if a somewhat unexpected one — of the SEC’s increasingly aggressive stance towards the crypto industry, and another sign that it sees its remit stretching beyond centralized crypto exchanges.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last month, the SEC </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233286/sec-lawsuit-against-coinbase-raises-questions-about-cryptos-market-structure"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filed lawsuits</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> against Binance and Coinbase, the two largest crypto exchanges in the industry, for allegedly violating securities laws.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>