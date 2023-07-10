<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Seoul Southern District Court on Monday held the first preliminary hearing for Terraform Labs co-founder Daniel Shin and seven other former Terraform employees, Korean media outlet News 1 </span><a href="https://www.news1.kr/articles/?5101793"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, Shin, who was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228098/daniel-shin-terra-co-founder-charged">indicted</a> in April for several charges including fraud, did not personally attend the hearing held in Seoul, Forkast </span><a href="https://forkast.news/headlines/south-korea-terra-co-founder-daniel-shin/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">South Korean prosecutors in April formally </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228098/daniel-shin-terra-co-founder-charged"><span style="font-weight: 400;">indicted Shin</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and nine others on multiple charges, including violations of capital markets law. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">That followed prosecutors’ months-long investigation into Terraform’s alleged wrongdoings that caused a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/146831/terra-ust-implosion-investors-ask-where-is-do-kwon"><span style="font-weight: 400;">dramatic implosion</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last year, wiping out more than $40 billion in investor wealth.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Monday, Shin’s lawyers requested more trial preparation time, arguing that the case is not a simple criminal trial and requires more technical support, according to local news outlet </span><a href="https://biz.chosun.com/topics/topics_social/2023/07/10/HTFU4XPKMNB6TP7WIZCIK6WSFI/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Chosun Biz</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The second trial preparation date is currently set for August 28.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>‘Fictitious’ project</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Terra’s algorithmic <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/146444/terra-luna-and-ust-how-we-got-here">Terra-Luna stablecoin project</a> was bound to fail and it was “fictitious,” the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office </span><a href="https://www.spo.go.kr/preview/skin/doc.html?fn=2180b879-c416-48f3-9dae-5d0ccd9b53d0.pdf&amp;rs=/preview/result/board/1403/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in April. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The prosecutors said the project caused “astronomical damage” for investors and took 463 billion won ($354.3 million) in profit.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The prosecutors also said in April that the authorities had frozen 247 billion won in assets. Shin’s lawyers rejected all the allegations at the time.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In May, the court </span><a href="https://forkast.news/headlines/south-korea-terraform-labs-daniel-shin/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">dismissed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the prosecutors’ second attempt for an arrest warrant for Shin, saying he wasn’t likely to destroy evidence or pose a flight risk.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>