<p>Centralized crypto exchange Binance <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/introducing-the-arkham-arkm-token-sale-on-binance-launchpad-6ad1921b56fb4b369f9cf3e4449e62e2">announced</a> that Arkham (ARKM) will become its 32nd token sale project on its launchpad platform. </p>\r\n<p>The Arkham token sale, set to take place on Binance Launchpad, has a total hard cap of $2.5 million. Each user is capped at $15,000, equivalent to 300,000 ARKM tokens. The total token supply for Arkham is 1 billion ARKM, out of which Binance Launchpad has been allocated 50 million. This allocation accounts for 5% of the total supply.</p>\r\n<p>Starting from July 11 at 00:00 UTC, Binance will begin a six-day monitoring period to record users’ BNB balances. The final BNB holdings for each user will be calculated as the average of their balances throughout these six days.</p>\r\n<p>Following this, subscriptions will open for eligible users on July 17, lasting for 24 hours, during which its users can commit their BNB on the exchange. On July 18, the final token allocation will be determined, with the corresponding BNB balance being deducted from each user’s account and the equivalent number of Arkham tokens credited.</p>\r\n<p>Arkham operates as a blockchain analytics platform, delivering data on the real-world entities and individuals engaged in on-chain crypto market activity.</p>\r\n<p>Coinciding with the token sale news, Arkham also announced an on-chain intelligence exchange today — enabling users to buy and sell data on the owners of blockchain addresses anonymously. “Arkham’s Intel Exchange finally gives sleuths a way to monetize their skills, and meets the growing demand for on-chain intel in a scalable way,” the company <a href="https://twitter.com/arkhamintel/status/1678339399594151937?s=46&amp;t=b9v98v6uB6Be2t9qpp0ceg">said</a> on Twitter.</p>\r\n<p>The public sale token price will be set at 1 ARKM equal to $0.05. The price in BNB will be determined before the subscription period, Binance said.</p>\r\n<p>Users from Belarus, Cuba, Crimea Region, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, New Zealand, North Korea, South Sudan, Syria, the United States of America and its territories are not eligible to participate in the sale, Binance said.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>