<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bank of China, one of China's largest state-owned banks, is testing a new offline payment method linked to SIM cards for digital yuan, or the e-CNY, the country’s in trial central bank digital currency (CBDC).</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bank of China has partnered with telecommunication operators China Telecom and China Unicom to start testing the new feature on Tuesday, the bank said Monday in a </span><a href="https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/Il2p2rKE116xMh97Ml0wQg"><span style="font-weight: 400;">social media post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The bank intends to allow users to make payments with their phones by connecting its e-CNY app with what it calls “super SIM cards” that are equipped with a near-field communication function. Users would only need to bring their mobile phones close to point of sales terminals to pay. That means payments can be processed even with a phone turned off.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Such SIM card payment features, however, will only be available on certain Android phones in some pilot areas in China, the bank said.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Digital yuan pilots</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, has been testing a so-called CBDC and rolled out a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/129081/chinas-digital-yuan-wallet-goes-live-on-app-stores-in-pilot-mode"><span style="font-weight: 400;">pilot e-CNY app</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in January last year. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The PBOC has expanded its digital yuan pilot to at least 26 locations in 17 provincial-level cities and regions, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Suzhou, state media Xinhua </span><a href="http://www.news.cn/fortune/2023-04/08/c_1129503697.htm"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in April.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Hong Kong in May </span><a href="https://www.hkma.gov.hk/eng/news-and-media/press-releases/2023/05/20230518-4/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">launched an e-HKD pilot program</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> after the Hong Kong Monetary Authority released a </span><a href="https://www.hkma.gov.hk/eng/news-and-media/press-releases/2021/10/20211004-3/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">whitepaper</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in October 2021 on a potential retail CBDC.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The HKMA, Hong Kong’s de facto central bank, said in a September </span><a href="https://www.hkma.gov.hk/media/eng/doc/key-information/press-release/2022/20220920e4a1.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">consultation paper</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that it will explore the possibility of cross-border payments linking e-CNY and e-HKD.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>