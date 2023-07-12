<p>Bitcoin edged toward $31,000 as U.S. <a href="https://www.bls.gov/news.release/cpi.nr0.htm">inflation data</a> for June came in below expectations, with prices rising 3% over the past year. </p>\r\n<p>The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose 0.5% at 9:50 a.m. in New York to $30,633. It's up almost 18% over the past month. </p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The inflation deceleration might not be enough keep the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234729/bitcoin-price-swings-as-federal-reserve-opts-to-hold-interest-rates-in-place">Federal Reserve</a> from another rate rise this month, but some analysts think that rate cuts in early 2024 are already being priced in.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The euro dollar futures curve shows the market is pricing in a rate cut in the March to June 2024 time frame,” Ravi Doshi, head of trading at Genesis, told The Block. “Historically when there is a U-turn, rate cuts happen faster than rate hikes."</span></p>\r\n<h2>Regulatory uncertainty a major overhang</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But Doshi argued that rates aren't the major factor determining bitcoin’s price trajectory at the moment. Instead he pointed to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238701/former-sec-chair-says-bitcoin-etf-approval-hard-to-resist-if-efficacy-proven">regulatory uncertainty</a>. He highlighted August 13 as a date to watch, as it's one of the deadlines for a decision on the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239084/cathie-woods-ark-invest-sold-coinbase-shares-as-stock-rallies">ARK 21Shares spot Bitcoin ETF</a> from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Wednesday, buoyant signals emerged in European markets ahead of the CPI release. In London, the FTSE 100 maintained a solid position above its March low at 7,204, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">was up 0.9% by early afternoon.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/215707/wholesale-digital-pound-is-a-question-of-how-not-when-says-bank-of-england">Bank of England</a> is signaling a more aggressive stance toward future interest rate hikes compared to the Fed, primarily driven by the need to control the UK's persistent inflation issues. This forecast has bolstered the pound, which briefly achieved ia 15-month peak against the dollar on Wednesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The prospect of higher interest rates also boosted UK bank stocks, supported by a favorable financial stability report from the Bank of England.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>