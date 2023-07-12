<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ark Invest sold 135,152 shares of Coinbase Global on Tuesday, the same day the stock rallied 9.78% off the back of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238944/cboe-reaches-surveillance-agreement-with-coinbase-for-spot-bitcoin-etfs">bitcoin ETF optimism</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF reduced its holdings in Coinbase shares on Tuesday for the first time since July 26 last year, according to </span><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-07-12/cathie-wood-dumps-coinbase-for-the-first-time-in-nearly-a-year?utm_source=twitter&amp;utm_content=crypto&amp;utm_medium=social&amp;utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&amp;leadSource=uverify%20wall"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data compiled by Bloomberg</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The ETF currently holds Coinbase shares worth $711.24 million as of today, accounting for 8.25% of its total holdings, the </span><a href="https://ark-funds.com/funds/arkk/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">fund’s website</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> shows. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The fund has risen roughly 54% in net asset value since the beginning of this year.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Coinbase stock rally</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coinbase shares soared 9.78% on Tuesday to their highest level since August last year.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238983/coinbase-shares-surge-as-agreements-for-spot-bitcoin-etfs-are-confirmed"><span style="font-weight: 400;">rally</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> came after Cboe on the same day submitted</span> <a href="https://www.cboe.com/us/options/regulation/rule_filings/bzx/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">amendments</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for applications for five </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237870/nasdaq-files-for-valkyrie-bitcoin-etf-lists-coinbase-as-surveillance-sharing-partner"><span style="font-weight: 400;">spot bitcoin ETFs,</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> thanks in part to surveillance-sharing agreements with Coinbase.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coinbase's stock is up 165% so far this year.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>