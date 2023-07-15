<p>Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold more Coinbase shares on Friday as the stock continued to rally off the back of rulings in the SEC's case against Ripple.</p>\r\n<p>Ark's flagship fund, Ark Innovation ETF, sold 263,247 shares of Coinbase, according to an update from the fund manager's trading desk on Friday. Its Ark Next Generation Internet ETF sold 93,227 shares, and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF sold 121,882 shares. Together, the sales were worth $50.37 million, based on the stock's closing price of around $105 on Friday.</p>\r\n<p>The sales were Ark's second during the week after it <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239084/cathie-woods-ark-invest-sold-coinbase-shares-as-stock-rallies">sold</a> $12 million worth of Coinbase shares on Tuesday. The shares have rallied after Coinbase was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238944/cboe-reaches-surveillance-agreement-with-coinbase-for-spot-bitcoin-etfs">listed</a> as a surveillance-sharing partner for several spot bitcoin ETF applicants, including giants BlackRock and Fidelity. Plus more recently, legal rulings around the status of the cryptocurrency XRP has buoyed further industry optimism.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/coinbase-pre-ipo-stock-price/embed" title="Coinbase Valuation" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Ark Invest has started to pare its holding of Coinbase for the first time in almost a year. Still, it is the second-largest owner of Coinbase shares, with a 6.30% stake, according to CNN <a href="https://money.cnn.com/quote/shareholders/shareholders.html?symb=COIN&amp;subView=institutional">data.</a> </p>\r\n<p>Coinbase has jumped nearly 200% this year despite facing a lawsuit from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, reflecting the broader upward trend observed in crypto-related stocks.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>