<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">National Australia Bank (NAB) said it had blocked some payments to “high-risk” cryptocurrency exchanges over the past few months to protect its customers.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The bank said in a </span><a href="https://news.nab.com.au/news/scam-strategy-update/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Monday statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that it had intervened in more than A$270 million ($183.8 million) worth of payments that raised scam concerns between March and July. The bank did not disclose how many of these alerts were triggered by crypto-related scams.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Introducing payment prompts, taking action on spoofing and stopping the use of links in unexpected text messages are among key measures we’ve introduced recently,” Chris Sheehan, NAB Executive for Group Investigations and Fraud, said in the statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We’re now also taking action to block some payments to high-risk cryptocurrency exchanges in a further effort to stop scammers,” he added, without elaborating on the specific exchanges involved.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">NAB noted that Australians lost over A$221 million ($150.5 million) last year due to crypto-related scams. </span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Stricter banking on crypto scams</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">NAB has joined a number of other Australian banks in becoming more cautious about potential crypto scams in recent months. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last month, </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">the Commonwealth Bank of Australia </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233713/australia-bank-crypto-limits-scams"><span style="font-weight: 400;">took measures</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to limit its customers' ability to send money to crypto exchanges due to crypto-related scams. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">NAB said nearly 50% of scam funds reported to the Australian Financial Crimes Exchange were linked to cryptocurrency in a recent 30-day period. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“These scammers are part of organized, transnational crime groups. Increasingly, we’re seeing them use cryptocurrency platforms to send stolen funds quickly and often overseas,” Sheehan said.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>