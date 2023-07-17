<p>After the volume of Bitcoin Ordinal inscriptions dipped somewhat in June, activity has picked up again this month.</p>\r\n<p>The busy weekend was particularly buoyed by Sunday, which saw slightly over 385,600 inscriptions, according to a <a href="https://dune.com/dgtl_assets/bitcoin-ordinals-analysis">Dune Analytics dashboard</a>. That's the third busiest day since the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/207086/what-are-bitcoin-nfts-ordinals-and-how-do-they-work">introduction</a> of inscribing NFTs onto the Bitcoin blockchain.</p>\r\n<p>On Saturday, the number of inscriptions hit 262,000, making for a weekend total of roughly 647,000.</p>\r\n<p>The total number of inscriptions began to soar in May and is now racing towards the 18-million mark. Binance, the world's largest trading platform for digital assets, began <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229833/binance-bitcoin-ordinals-brc-20-tokens-value">supporting</a> Ordinals in May.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_240082"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 744px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-240082" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/07/Screen-Shot-2023-07-17-at-2.10.28-PM-734x450.png" alt="bitcoin ordinal dune" width="734" height="450" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Bitcoin inscriptions daily volume. Source: Dune</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>One of the busiest categories of Ordinal inscriptions this month has not been image or audio, but instead a type labeled "other." During the past 30 days, NFTs minted on Bitcoin have seen sales over more than $127 million, <a href="https://www.cryptoslam.io/">according</a> to CryptoSlam!.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_240080"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 746px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-240080" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/07/Screen-Shot-2023-07-17-at-2.08.35-PM-736x450.png" alt="bitcoin ordinal dune" width="736" height="450" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Bitcoin Ordinals by Type. Source: Dune</span></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>