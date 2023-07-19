<p>Cosmic Wire, a web3 company focused on developing technology that enables "seamless data transfer and interoperability across different blockchains," raised $30 million in a seed round of financing led by Solana Foundation and Polygon.</p>\r\n<p>The company, selected to participate in Google Cloud's web3 startup program, hopes to use the investment to improve its ecosystem while helping users to exert better control over their data and online interactions, according to a statement. The program will provide Cosmic Wire with "customized resources" and "entry into Google's web3 ecosystem," the company also said.</p>\r\n<p>Cosmic Wire considers its proprietary technology to be "the backbone operating system for the web3 ecosystem."</p>\r\n<p>Based in Miami, Cosmic Wire is led by founder and CEO <span class="xn-person">Jerad Finck. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>