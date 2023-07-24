<p>Anthony Scaramucci, founder of the investment firm SkyBridge, has an offer for tech shareholders that might need some cash.</p>\r\n<p>"We at SkyBridge are buying secondary shares from early investors and former employees of tech unicorns," Scaramucci wrote on <a href="https://twitter.com/scaramucci/status/1683484738537889792?s=46&amp;t=Se54l14sCsYxHI60OfmIMA">Twitter</a> Monday. "If you own shares in a tech unicorn and need liquidity, please DM me and I will connect you with someone on our team."</p>\r\n<p>The move could be related to SkyBridge's $50 million recovery fund launched in February. The "Uniform Recovery Fund" is aiming to acquire shares from distressed investors of up to 15 firms, <a href="https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/skybridge-launches-50-mln-recovery-fund-email-investors-2023-02-22/">Reuters</a> first reported. </p>\r\n<p>SkyBridge did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block.</p>\r\n<p>In July of 2022, SkyBridge established a web3-focused investment <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/158823/new-skybridge-fund-to-invest-in-web3-fintech-startups-business-insider">fund</a> that would offer a mix of traditional venture and growth equity. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>