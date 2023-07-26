Generative art platform Highlight launches on Ethereum

<p>The generative NFT art platform Highlight has launched on Ethereum.</p>\r\n<p>Highlight allows users to create, test and mint computer-generated art as NFTs. It nixes creator fees so that artists keep 100% of the funds from a sale, with buyers paying a small fee.</p>\r\n<p>"Highlight will be the first open platform for generative art on Ethereum," Highlight CEO Nathaniel Emodi told The Block. "It includes zero creator fees, self-owned contracts, open editions — a first for generative NFTs — and lots more. We're partnering with some of the world's best-known generative artists on upcoming drops, including Melissa Wiederrecht, James Merrill, Holger Lippmann, Leander Herzog and many others."</p>\r\n<h2>Highlight funding</h2>\r\n<p>Highlight has raised <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/146061/haun-ventures-leads-11-million-round-for-web3-community-platform-highlight">$11 million</a> in funding to date, with a funding round occurring in May of 2022. Katie Haun of Haun Ventures led the round, which had additional participation from 1kx, A_Capital, SciFi VC, Floodgate, Coinbase Ventures, 35 Ventures, Polygon Studios, Mischief VC, DAOJones, Offline Ventures, Gokul Rajaram, Lenny Rachitsky, WME, Method Management and ThreeSixZero.</p>\r\n<p>"Over the next year, we'll continue to make Highlight the most accessible and inclusive platform for on-chain generative art. This includes providing support for credit card payments, email sign in, physical print orders and other convenient features that grow the overall size of the crypto art community," Emodi said.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>